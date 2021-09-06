block party
The man drove through a large pothole or hit a bump. The jolt "made him accidentally stab his right thigh with the knife," police said. The man was left with a 1-inch to 1½-inch deep puncture wound in the top of his right thigh.
District says fate of Madison Campus depends on multiple factors; property currently listed for $3.9 million
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education is considering a variety of factors in weighing whether to sell or keep the Ma…
I’m a respiratory therapist. With the fourth wave of the pandemic in full swing, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the trajectory…
Class A No. 8 Riverside and No. 9 St. Albert both had something to prove in Friday night’s Class A, District 7 prep football matchup. The Bull…
Thomas Jefferson football fell 43-22 at Omaha South after three penalties took 21 points off the board.
Lewis Central football gave up the opening touchdown in its home opener on Friday, but ran away the rest of the way, scoring on every one of i…
Nomi Health opened a COVID-19 testing site in Council Bluffs on Monday.
Abraham Lincoln 46, Denison-Schleswig 36
Council Bluffs is home to plenty of top athletes, including Olympic wrestlers, Division-I football players, and others competing at a top level.