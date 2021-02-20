Bluffs Track Club hosts Saturday races at Lake Manawa

The Bluffs Track Club Run took place on Saturday at Lake Manawa.
Next up for the BTC is the annual CB 13-Mile Run on Saturday, March 6. The event is the longest-running road race in the metro area and features 13-mile, 10-kilometer and two-mile options. The event begins at 10 a.m. with registration just prior to the race. Contact race director Mick Freeman at 712-328-3298 for more information.
Feb. 20 results
(*age group winner)
10K: 1. Kaleb Wooten, Plattsmouth, Neb., 15-18M*, 41:35; 2. Elijah Dix, Plattsmouth, Neb., 15-18M, 41:36; 3. Teresa Bender, Papillion, Neb., 30-39F*, 42:18; 4. Niki Kubiak, Omaha, 40-49F*, 46:41; 5. Hollyanna Fricke, Omaha, 30-39F, 47:52; 6. Trey Hughes, CB, 40-49M*, 49:59; 7. Jill Perkins, Bellevue, Neb., 40-49F, 53:55; 8. Crystal Creasy, Omaha, 30-39F, 54:20; 9. Amy Locher, Omaha, 30-39F, 54:43; 10. Kevin Cleary, Omaha, 30-39M*, 58:33; 11. Dan Stockman, Omaha, 40-49M, 58:50; 12. Steve Filips, Omaha, 50-59M*, 61:35; 13. Julie Shue, Omaha, 40-49F, 64:57; 14. David Hedman, Omaha, 50-59M, 67:50; 15. Doug Dedan, Omaha, 50-59M, 71:18; 16. Ann Waller, Bellevue, Neb., 40-49F, 71:41; 17. Ty Reimers, Bellevue, Neb., 40-49M, 74:53; 18. Stacy Follon, Omaha, 40-49F, 74:53.
2Mile: 1. Robbie Siford, CB, 15-18M*, 14:14; 2. Madison Scott, Omaha, 14&under*, 15:43; 3. Aleesha Mascarenas, CB, 15-18F*, 15:55; 4. Kylie Richardson, CB, 15-18F, 16:45; 5. Tana Witt, CB, 15-18F, 16:46; 6. Sheri Noar, Omaha, 60-69F*, 23:26; 7.Tom Whitaker, Omaha, 70+M*, 24:39; 8. Brittany Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 25:24; 9. Lorraine Whitaker, Omaha, 70+F*, 26:22; 10. Molly Scott, Omaha, 15-18F, 29:48; 11. Matt Scott, Omaha, 50-59M*, 29:48.