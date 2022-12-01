BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartland wins big over Warriors

Heartland Christian boys basketball earned its first win of the season in dominating fashion over Whiting 58-25 to give first-year head coach Chad Beck his first win with the Eagles.

The Eagles outscored the Warriors 38-10 in the first half to seize control of this game quickly and never let off the gas en route to a 33-point win on the road.

Leading the Eagles in scoring was junior Matt Stile with 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Senior Dylan Sharp scored 14 points off the bench to go with six rebounds and two steals.

The Eagles will be back in action again on Friday when they travel to Griswold. Tip-off for that game is set for 2:30 p.m.

Whiting (0-2) 7 3 6 9 – 25

Heartland Christian (1-1) 19 19 14 6 – 58