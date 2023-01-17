BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings bounce back, Trojans and Eagles win big

AHSTW 65 Earlham 27: After being handed their first loss of the season three days earlier, Class 2A No. 10 AHSTW earned a non-conference win in Avoca on Monday night to get back on track.

Brayden Lund had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Vikes, while Kyle Sternberg posted 14 points and seven rebounds.

With the win, AHSTW improves to 12-1 on the season and will look for win number 13 as they take on IKM-Manning on Tuesday night. Check back soon for results on that game.

Tri-Center 77 Shenendoah 40: The Trojans built a 19-point lead by the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away in each quarter as they outscored the Mustangs in each quarter.

Michael Turner led TC with 18 points and seven assists. Isaac Wohlhuter and Christian Dahir, each had double-doubles. Wohlhuter with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Dahir with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Zach Murley scored 15 points for the Trojans to go with three steals and three assists.

Shenandoah (2-13) 6 17 11 6 – 40

Tri-Center (9-4) 25 28 12 12 – 77

Underwood 82 Missouri Valley 37: The Eagles, after opening the game with a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter, the Eagles lit up the scoreboard while not allowing the Big Reds more than eight points per the final three quarters to earn a convincing win.

Alex Ravlin led the scoring with 19 points and Mason Boothby was right behind him with 18 points. Josh Ravlin scored 14 points to go with five assists, and Jack Vanfossan had six points to go with 12 rebounds.

Missouri Valley (6-8) 14 8 7 8 – 37

Underwood (9-2) 24 27 21 10 – 82