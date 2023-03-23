In the first two weeks of practice, Papillion-La Vista South head coach Dave Lawrence observed that things weren't looking as good as he had hoped.

"It looked different."

Losing a goalkeeper of the caliber of Aiden Carlson, ranked 12th in Nebraska with 97 saves last year, and the goalscoring production and leadership of Andre Santamaria and Gus Kriegler allowed the Titans to "run away from teams."

While Lawrence may have expected the change, it didn't mean he was satisfied by what he saw from a new group.

"Our first two weeks of practices, things weren't clicking right. And, you know, I honestly didn't know where we were going in the season."

Ranked around sixth or seventh, Lawrence himself thought Papio South should've found themselves between eighth and 12th.

"I just wasn't sure."

That changed when the Titans beat Omaha South 4-2, and even more so when senior midfielder Colin Macke scored a brace to lift the Titans to their second opening week win over a top 10 opponent, defeating Omaha Bryan on Thursday, March 23.

In the win over South, Macke dished out a pair of assists.

One of the team captains, Lawrence said he knew Macke would be a leader by how he played down the stretch last year.

"Probably the last five or six games last year, he really came on and just was out running guys. His touch is good, he knows how to finish, he connects with other players. Everything was clicking for him and he hustles his butt off. So coming into this season, I was excited."

Of those connecting pieces, Lawrence said Drew Darnold, Parker Hylok and Cole Krska have especially stood out and heavily contributed to the Titans' hot start.

"They've controlled the middle against two great opponents, and when we can control the middle and our defense plays strong, we get chances, because they know how to connect, and they're putting them away, it feels really good. I am impressed with how far they've come in just a couple of weeks."

That run of success has also come against a pair of foes who got the better of the Titans last year, the Bears in the state quarterfinals after Papio South lost a 2-0 lead and fell in penalties.

While Lawrence didn't want to call it revenge, both him and Macke said it felt good to see the other side.

"Last year going 0-2 against these guys, it was rough, especially in state going up 2-0, but just coming out here, new season, starting off strong, looking forward to it," Macke said. "For us, it was personal, taking that loss. We know we could have gone farther at state, but we were just thinking, we're gonna come out here (today), we're just gonna win it no matter what it was, no matter what it took."

The senior midfielder added that he is "just going with what they're (his teammates) giving me," and that even after struggling through the first few practices, they're clicking and working together.

Moving forward, the tough start should pay dividends as the Titans face a loaded schedule against the likes of defending Class A and B state champions Gretna and Skutt Catholic, along with Creighton Prep, Omaha Westside and others.

"It just doesn't end," Lawrence said. "And so we're gonna need him but we're gonna need some depth to right now. You can probably see I probably only went 15 deep here. There's gonna be games where we need to go 17, 18 deep and so we'll see what you know the rest of the guys are made of too, but yeah, Colin is a special player. So as he goes, we will go this year."