This tennis season is shaping up to be a great one, and the Abraham Lincoln boy's tennis team and their experienced bunch that returns four of their top six players are looking to make the most of 2023.

“We have a fairly experienced team returning from last year so as a team we are hoping to be competitive with all the city teams and win our City Tournament,” Lynx coach Myron Wilder said. “The same would be true in our conference, there are several experienced and tough teams we will face, but our goal will be to win those conference dual meets and finish first at our MRC tournament.”

The Lynx have three seniors back in this year’s mix and their No.1 single athlete from last year to shape up an exciting team. Wilder spoke briefly about these four players and how he looks for them to help the Lynx achieve their goals.

“Chris Wailes is back as our No. 1 singles player this year,” Wilder said. “As a junior, he brings a lot of big match experience to the team and is an anchor we can count on in every match with his singles and doubles play. We have three seniors that will be in the Varsity mix this year, Luis Rodriguez, Killian McMullen, and Tyler Powers, their varsity match experience will be a huge plus for our team.”

While returning four of their top six players from last season is a big help, Wilder and the Lynx know there are still going to be some changes within the team this season that could provide some challenges, especially with some new doubles pairings.

“We will have some new doubles combinations that early in the season will need to get used to playing together,” Wilder said. “A lot of matches each year come down to how our doubles play. I'm hoping we show improvement in this area this year.”

The Lynx’s first match of the season is scheduled for March 27 when they host Harlan for a 4 p.m. match in Council Bluffs.