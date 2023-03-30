Mr. Cady, 46 years old, has served as Assistant General Manager, Director of Operations and Staff Engineer for the Council Bluffs Water Works since joining the company in 2011.

Brian is a licensed professional engineer and holds a State of Iowa Grade IV Water Treatment Plant and Distribution System Public Water System Certificate.

Previously, Brian was a project engineer for HGM Associates and worked for the Black Hawk County engineering department. Brian is a graduate of the University of Iowa.

Brian has gained a unique knowledge of our operation in his nearly 12 years of employment with the Council Bluffs Water Works.

He has been involved in project oversite, including construction of the Council Point Water Purification Plant, the expansion that followed, and many distribution system water main improvements.

When promoted to Director of Operations he became involved in every aspect of our operations including Customer Service, Distribution and Meter Department, Facilities and Grounds, and Purification Department.

Thereafter, he was promoted to Assistance General Manager and involved in administration, policy formation and labor relations.

Brian resides in Council Bluffs with wife, Jodie, a pharmacist at HyVee, together they have one son.