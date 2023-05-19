AI PUSH: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Congress "must move quickly" to regulate artificial intelligence and has convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation. The unusual legislative push comes as potentially groundbreaking products like AI chatbot ChatGPT generate broader concerns that they will mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend some jobs.

TENSIONS: Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some chanting "Death to Arabs" and other racist slogans, paraded Thursday through Jerusalem's Old City in an annual display celebrating "Jerusalem Day," causing new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.

MIDEAST: Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived Thursday in Saudi Arabia at the Arab League summit, a move expected to seal Syria's return to the Arab fold, in his first visit to the oil-rich kingdom since Syria's conflict began in 2011.

CYCLONE: At least 54 people were killed and more than 185,000 buildings damaged in Myanmar by the powerful Cyclone Mocha last weekend, state television MRTV reported Thursday, but the actual extent of casualties and destruction remains unclear.

JOBS: Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week following a previous spike that many analysts took as a sign that higher interest rates were finally cooling the labor market, new figures released Thursday showed. U.S. applications for jobless claims for the week ending May 13 fell by 22,000 to 242,000, from 264,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

POWER: The U.S. is greenlighting the proposed SunZia multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains of New Mexico to big cities in the West, the Interior Department announced Thursday.