CYBERSECURITY: The Securities and Exchange Commission adopted rules Wednesday to require public companies to disclose within four days all cybersecurity breaches that could affect their bottom lines. Delays will be permitted if immediate disclosure poses serious national security or public safety risks.

AIR SAFETY: The Federal Aviation Administration, which was heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019, said Wednesday it is more clearly explaining the kind of critical safety information that must be disclosed for certification of new, large passenger planes.

NOMINEES: President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley to lead the Social Security Administration. The White House also nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the Air Force's next top general.

CAPITOL RIOT: Georgia high school student Bruno Joseph Cua, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was sentenced Wednesday to one year in prison.

SHIP FIRE: A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, killing one crew member and injuring others, the Dutch coast guard said.

NUCLEAR SITES: Iran said Wednesday it gave new details to the United Nations about two sites near Tehran that inspectors say bore traces of humanmade uranium, part of a wider probe as tensions remain high over the Islamic Republic's advancing program.

— Associated Press