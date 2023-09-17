POLAND: The conservative governing Law and Justice Party of Poland was rocked with arrests, dismissals and an attempted suicide in its ranks this past week after reports that Polish consulates issued visas in Africa and Asia in exchange for bribes. Media report some migrants used Europe as a launching pad to enter the United States.

DEADLY FLOODS: Libyan authorities opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood as rescue teams searched for bodies Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed over 11,000 people.

TURKEY: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkey may part ways with the European Union, implying the country is thinking about ending its decades long bid to join the 27-nation bloc.

AFGHANISTAN: An Afghanistan-based nonprofit said Saturday it is working with the United Nations and others for the swift release of 18 staffers, including a foreigner, detained by the Taliban. Local media reported a U.S. national is among those detained and staff members were detained for preaching about Christianity.

PLANE CRASH: A small passenger plane crashed in Brazil's Amazon rainforest Saturday, killing all 14 people on board, Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima said. The passengers were Brazilian tourists on their way to fish, local media reported.

OPIOIDS: A kilo press used in packaging of drugs was found at a New York City day care facility, where authorities say four toddlers were exposed to dangerous levels of opioids, possibly killing a 1-year-old boy Friday.