TRUMP: Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday a trial would likely take four months as the judge hearing the case denied requests by two of the 19 defendants to be tried alone.

GOOGLE PLAY: Thirty-six states and the District of Colombia reached an agreement in principle with Google to settle a 2021 lawsuit over the tech giant's alleged monopolistic control of app distribution for the software that runs most of the world's cellphones, a court filing Tuesday said.

MAUI FIRE: Lawyers for Lahaina residents and business owners told a court Tuesday that their examination determined that cable TV and telephone companies share responsibility for the deadly Maui wildfire disaster because they allegedly overloaded and destabilized some of the poles.

SUDAN: The United States Treasury imposed sanctions Wednesday on Sudanese paramilitary commander Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo for acts of violence and human rights abuses committed by his troops in their monthslong conflict with Sudan's army.

SHRINKING: Utah officials pushed the Great Salt Lake to the brink of an ecological collapse because they allowed upstream water to be diverted for decades to farmers growing alfalfa, hay and other crops, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by a coalition of environmental groups.

FUGITIVE: Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante escaped a prison yard in Pennsylvania last week by climbing up a wall and over razor wire, officials said Wednesday.

— Associated Press