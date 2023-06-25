TORNADO: Officials said Saturday a tornado ripped through the country's largest coal mining site the prior night in northeast Wyoming, injuring eight people and halting operations as first responders searched the open pit site and assessed the damage.

CORN TRADE: Mexico on Saturday began imposing a 50% tariff on white corn imports, a move the president says looks to boost national production and prevent imports of genetically modified corn. Mexico is in a trade dispute with its North American trade partners, Canada and the United States, over genetically modified corn.

HEAT WAVE: Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors. The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit for a third consecutive day, the China Meteorological Administration said.

ABORTED FLIGHT: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said a flight left Hong Kong to Los Angeles on Saturday after a "signal anomaly" aborted an earlier takeoff and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the plane.

POLICE SHOOTING: Three San Antonio police officers were charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez, 46, a woman who was experiencing what the city's police chief said Friday night was a "mental health crisis."

MISSING ACTOR: Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the body, found near Mount Baldy, was taken to the coroner's office for identification.