MUSK SEC:Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD:The European Union approved Microsoft's $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard on Monday, deciding the deal won't stifle competition. The blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy, though, because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.

SPY CHARGES:China sentenced John Shing-Wan Leung, a 78-year-old United States citizen, to life in prison Monday on spying charges.

TEACHERS STRIKE:Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction Tuesday after the district and striking teachers announced a tentative deal that includes a reparations task force for Black students and more say from parents and teachers in school decisions, officials in California announced Monday.

SHOOTING:Two people were killed and four were injured when more than 150 shots were fired in a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs in a Georgia city, a sheriff said Monday. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 12 people with murder and aggravated assault in the shootout in Augusta on Saturday night.

SERBIA:A girl who was gravely wounded in a mass shooting in a school in Belgrade this month has died, bringing the death toll to 10, authorities said. The girl died Monday morning at a children's clinic in Belgrade, Serbia's health ministry said, according to official media. The girl was in critical condition with head injuries following the May 3 attack.

