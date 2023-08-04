RACIST ATTACK: Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the "Goon Squad" pleaded guilty Thursday to a racist assault on two Black men they brutalized during a home raid on Jan. 24, federal prosecutors said.

NATIONAL SECURITY: U.S. Navy sailors Jinchao Wei, 22, and Wenheng Zhao, 26, were charged Thursday with providing military information to China, federal officials said.

2020 ELECTION: Stefanie Lambert, a Michigan attorney involved in efforts around the U.S. to overturn the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump, was charged with accessing and tampering with voting machines in Michigan, prosecutors said Thursday.

REINSTATED: Nashville Democrat Justin Jones, one of the so-called "Tennessee Three," won back his state House seat Thursday after Republican lawmakers expelled him for his participation in a pro-gun control protest in the Capitol.

BORDER: Mexican authorities on Thursday identified one of two bodies found in the Rio Grande. The other, found near the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott installed to make it more difficult for migrants to cross to the U.S., was not yet identified.

MASS STABBING: A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in South Korea, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall, the country's second mass stabbing in a month. Authorities said at least 14 people were wounded. Authorities arrested a suspect in his 20s at the scene.