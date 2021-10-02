Bulldogs bounce back; Trojans and Vikings roll in week six

Riverside 59 Missouri Valley 14- After suffering their first loss of the season in Avoca last week, Riverside came back with a vengeance to defeat the Big Reds in Missouri Valley.
The run game was a big part of the Bulldog’s success as the team tallied up 400 total yards of rushing. Leading that charge was senior quarterback Austin Kremkoski who ran for 258 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
Supporting that run game was senior Rhett Bentley who ran for another 92 yards and visited the endzone once as well. Junior also ran into the end zone once and ran for 45 total yards.
Riverside will return home to host Southwest Valley (5-1) next Friday at 7 p.m.
Riverside (5-1) 21 17 14 7 -- 59
Missouri Valley (1-5) 6 0 8 0 -- 14
Tri-Center 40 Lawton Bronson 21- Tri-Center broke its two-game skid with a win at home over Lawton-Bronson.
After playing mostly quarterback for the Trojans, junior Micheal Turner was moved to running back and the results were impressive. Turner ran for 234 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns. Turner also threw a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Notably, junior quarterback Maddox Anderson stepped in and had a solid night as well throw 11 for 13 and for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Tri-Center will look to climb above the .500 mark in their next game, as they travel to Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central (6-0). The kick-off will be in Moville at 7 p.m.
Lawton-Bronson (2-4) 0 7 7 7 -- 21
Tri-Center (3-3) 0 12 22 6 --40
AHSTW 44 Sidney 6 - After pulling a big upset the week before, the Vikings followed it up with a big win at Sidney.
The Vikings found the endzone three times in the first quarter to take control early to help the team to its second straight victory and play a spoiler to the Cowboy’s homecoming game.
The Vikings will look to keep their winning way going as they host Class A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia next Friday at 7 p.m.
AHSTW (3-3) 21 7 10 6 -- 44
Sidney (1-5) 0 6 0 0 -- 6
Winterset 40 Glenwood 11- Class 4A No. 6 Winterset pulled away in the second half from an upset-minded Glenwood team in Winterset.
The Huskies ran for just shy of 300 yards to control the second half and run away from a Glenwood team that kept things interesting in the first half.
Junior Glenwood quarterback Tate Mayberry led the Rams by scoring the only touchdown on the ground and ran for 58 yards. Mayberry also threw for 86 yards on 11 completions.