Bulldogs bounce back; Trojans and Vikings roll in week six

Tri-Center will look to climb above the .500 mark in their next game, as they travel to Class A No. 3 Woodbury Central (6-0). The kick-off will be in Moville at 7 p.m.

Lawton-Bronson (2-4) 0 7 7 7 -- 21

Tri-Center (3-3) 0 12 22 6 --40

AHSTW 44 Sidney 6 - After pulling a big upset the week before, the Vikings followed it up with a big win at Sidney.

The Vikings found the endzone three times in the first quarter to take control early to help the team to its second straight victory and play a spoiler to the Cowboy’s homecoming game.

The Vikings will look to keep their winning way going as they host Class A No. 6 Logan-Magnolia next Friday at 7 p.m.

AHSTW (3-3) 21 7 10 6 -- 44

Sidney (1-5) 0 6 0 0 -- 6

Winterset 40 Glenwood 11- Class 4A No. 6 Winterset pulled away in the second half from an upset-minded Glenwood team in Winterset.

The Huskies ran for just shy of 300 yards to control the second half and run away from a Glenwood team that kept things interesting in the first half.