Home displays 29 unique Christmas trees, offers tours to support Promise 4 Paws

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Council Bluffs.

The Burris family’s holiday home tour is entering its 14th year, showing off 29 uniquely and carefully decorated Christmas trees on display.

It all started when a friend from the Treynor Junior Women’s League asked Julia Burris to participate in a holiday home tour, where people would visit multiple homes to check out holiday displays. From there, Burris continued on her own.

“I found it to be so fulfilling, and it was just so neat to see everybody come through to enjoy it,” she said.

Burris had 16 trees her first year. At 29 this year, she’s close to her highest count of 30.

“We get people from all over. They come back ... every year it gets bigger,” she said.

Burris said she tries to change things up, adding new ornaments, swapping out trees or putting up a new display each year. She has trees that rotate, so people can attend year after year and still find something new and exciting.

She also selects a charity to benefit from the funds raised through a nominal admission fee.

This year, those funds will benefit Promise 4 Paws, a senior dog sanctuary located at 1027 S. Third St.

A small local nonprofit, the rescue is devoted to helping senior dogs with nowhere else to go.

“We pull them from shelters, rescues, because sadly they’re the first to be euthanized when they’re not adopted out,”said Terri Gach-Mils, a volunteer with Promise 4 Paws. “When people pass away, if the family doesn’t want their dog anymore, or it has some health issues and people can’t afford it, they’ll call us and say, ‘Hey, do you have room?’”

Gach-Mils said donations aid in overhead costs and day-to-day operations, as well as providing life-saving medications, food, paper towels and potty pads for the dogs. Many older dogs have additional medical expenses or require more expensive specialty foods, she said.

“I just think it’s so special that you take care of those poor little doggies that don’t have anybody else,” Burris said to Gach-Mils. “It just warms your heart and I thought what a better place to do this year.”

Currently, 32 senior dogs live at the sanctuary, ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old. The oldest dog the sanctuary has housed was 22.

Everything is run by volunteers, who often work four- to six-hour shifts or overnight to provide care to these dogs who otherwise wouldn’t have a place to go.

“It doesn’t matter if a dog’s life expectancy is five days or five years, we are there for them to live our their golden years,” Gach-Mils said. “They just live their regular lives in a home with couches and food and beds and a big backyard to enjoy.”

Promise 4 Paws also has Amazon and Chewy wish lists available to those who wish to donate.

“I’ve known Julia for a long time,” Gach-Mils said. “It’s exciting to me that she and her family are taking the time to do this for us. It’s a beautiful event, the trees are wonderful. She’s put a lot of time and energy, and creativity into it. It really means a lot that Julia and her husband are hosting this for us. We really appreciate her picking us this year.”

It’s a hobby and a passion for Burris, who said she doesn’t do this type of creative work in her day-to-day job, which she also loves.

“I love to design; this is just what we like to do on the side,” Burris said. “We take it as a challenge each year.”

She crafts the trees for her home tour as well as some for her work office, and she designs a tree for the Dodge House each year. She recently donated four of her retired trees to PACE and has crafted trees for raffle fundraisers.

“We feel if we do this much, we need to share it,” Dale Burris said.

Tree themes range from a Grinch-inspired tree to multiple Disney-themed trees, a nod to the family’s favorite vacation spot, which they visit each year. One Disney tree is filled with ornaments now retired, while another features new ornaments picked up each year.

A ballgown tree, a unicorn tree and memory tree accompany others that are organized by color scheme. The display in the front window features large animals between a few Christmas trees.

There’s truly something for everyone in the Burris home; Julia makes sure of it.

“The uniqueness of our Christmas is that every room has a different theme; I don’t think I could stand just having a neutral room,” Burris said.

One room features a number of trees that offer black, white and red displays, including a “red bird tree, in honor of my parents who both died in 2020,” Burris said.

Whether the tree was crafted with the Burris couple’s granddaughters in mind, or displays baby’s first ornaments, the value of family is tied into nearly every tree.

“People give me ornaments and I always have a tree it can go on,” Burris said. Putting the trees together is fun, and also allows Burris to reflect on the memories and friendships tied to each ornament.

And, touring the Burris home has become a tradition for other families.

“We saw quite a few Christmas cards with our trees last year,” Burris said.

A dog-themed tree is special this year, reflective of the tours’ beneficiary, Promise 4 Paws. Some of the ornaments on the tree were donated in years past by Gach-Mils, who is a friend of Burris.

“We love dogs and knew they were a really small organization,” Burris said. “What better use than to help a dog live out their days”

The couple said the project takes “a good month” to put up. Typically, they start around the end of October, though they started earlier this year to accommodate a 10-day vacation and get it up in time to share with family who were coming to town.

“She’s already been thinking about next year,” said Julia’s husband, Dale Burris.

“I always like to have something in the oven for next year, to look forward to,” she said. “I don’t have any plans of stopping.”

The annual Christmas Tree Home Tour will be held Sunday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 24336 Richfield Loop.

The tour features 29 beautifully hand-decorated Christmas trees, refreshments and an ornament scavenger hunt. Cost is $5 per person or $10 per family, and attendees are gifted a special ornament (or toy for the children) on their way out.

“It’s just good fellowship,” Burris said. “People spend a lot of time here. It’s a feel good event.”