AAUW forum seeks to empower middle and high school girls

“We invited her to speak to our group in December,” she said. “She shared her story with us. She talked about mentoring girls. She had a dream that she’d like to do a forum with girls of color.”

In January, Sanford joined AAUW.

Sanford grew up in Council Bluffs and had a dream since she was a little girl to get a PhD., Kuhr said.

“She met a black woman who had a PhD., and it inspired her to want to pursue her dream,” Kuhr said.

Sanford earned a Bachelor’s degree in education at Buena Vista University, a Master’s at Bellevue University and a PhD. at Oral Roberts University before becoming an adjunct professor at UNO. Now, she wants other girls to meet women of color who are successful.

“We’re gearing it toward girls of color, but it is for all girls,” she said.

AAUW members have contacted all of the school districts in Pottawattamie County and talked to school counselors, besides distributing flyers, Kuhr said. However, they did not require preregistration for the event, so they’re not sure what to expect.

“Frankly, we don’t know how many people are going to come,” she said.