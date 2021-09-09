AAUW forum seeks to empower middle and high school girls

The American Association of University Women, Loess Hills Branch, is sponsoring a Girl Power on Display forum Saturday “to empower middle and high school girls.”
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the forum at 10 a.m. at the River’s Edge Pavilion, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway in Council Bluffs.
Women who have succeeded in different fields will share their stories with the girls, said Vergarie Sanford, adjunct professor at University of Nebraska at Omaha and coordinator of the event for AAUW.
“We want to expose them to these different avenues,” she said. “We want to inspire them to dream big -- to go for their dreams.”
“We believe something like this is sorely needed,” President Mary Anne Kuhr said.
Iowa West Foundation guest speakers will include Ejanae Hume of Lifegate Church, who does the “Young, Loved and Worthy” podcast; Dr. Theresa Barron-McKeagney, professor and associate dean at University of Nebraska-Omaha; Maranda Adams, co-founder of Blair Freedom Group Construction and Real Estate; and Sofia Sandoval, who does family support and adult education at Centro Latino of Iowa.
The event will also include relaxation activities and a question-and-answer session.
Sanford was the driving force behind the event, Kuhr said.
“We invited her to speak to our group in December,” she said. “She shared her story with us. She talked about mentoring girls. She had a dream that she’d like to do a forum with girls of color.”
In January, Sanford joined AAUW.
Sanford grew up in Council Bluffs and had a dream since she was a little girl to get a PhD., Kuhr said.
“She met a black woman who had a PhD., and it inspired her to want to pursue her dream,” Kuhr said.
Sanford earned a Bachelor’s degree in education at Buena Vista University, a Master’s at Bellevue University and a PhD. at Oral Roberts University before becoming an adjunct professor at UNO. Now, she wants other girls to meet women of color who are successful.
“We’re gearing it toward girls of color, but it is for all girls,” she said.
AAUW members have contacted all of the school districts in Pottawattamie County and talked to school counselors, besides distributing flyers, Kuhr said. However, they did not require preregistration for the event, so they’re not sure what to expect.
“Frankly, we don’t know how many people are going to come,” she said.
They know there will be people there from Children’s Square USA, Sanford said.