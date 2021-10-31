Grieder Provides Medication Management Services at Family Connections, Inc.

Meet Mary Grieder, MSN, NP-C, ARNP. Mary Grieder is a Nurse Practitioner providing Medication Management services at Family Connections, Inc. for all office locations. Mary has a passion for helping people who are suffering with various mental health conditions to heal and live their lives to their fullest capacity. In addition to working at Family Connections, Inc., Mary has spent the past 17 months working as a Nurse Practitioner completing COVID-19 screenings for employees at Tyson and Smithfield plants in southwest Iowa. Mary holds an MSN from Briar Cliff University as well as being a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Mary enjoys furthering her education and plans to return to school to earn her post-master’s certificate as a PMHNP. Mary grew up in Council Bluffs and is married with four grown sons. She is the doting grandma to three granddaughters, one grandson and one grand dog.

Mary is accepting new patients in person or via telehealth. Please call Family Connections, Inc., 712-256-4420, to schedule an appointment or if you have any questions regarding psychiatric medication management.