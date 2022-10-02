 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Achievement: Hutchinson Named to Forbes’ Best-in-State List

Michael C. Hutchinson, from the Nebraska General Office of New York Life, has been listed on the 2022 Forbes Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State list. The individuals named to this list of distinguished professionals were chosen based on many criteria considered by an independent research firm.

A New York Life agent for 10 years, Mr. Hutchinson received this recognition for helping his clients in a world in which wealth preservation and protection matter more than ever.

“We are honored that Michael appears on this prestigious list,” said Stephen J. Nagy, managing partner of the Nebraska General Office. “New York Life has known for quite some time what a valuable asset Michael has been to our family and to many families and businesses in our community.”

