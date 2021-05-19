After about 9 years, end is in sight for unique dairy

Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy in Honey Creek has suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to close, owner Janna Feldman said Monday.

“Our goal is to be closed by the end of the summer,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. I love what I do.”

The dairy at 31140 185th St. is currently selling soap, lotions and yarn but has stopped producing cheese to sell, Feldman said. The only cheese it has left to sell is frozen cheese made before the pandemic.

“I’m milking, but I’m making cheese for us,” she said. “I was doing 30 gallons a day. Now, I’m lucky if it’s two gallons.”

During the pandemic, Doe’s and Diva’s sold to stores, but Feldman was not able to go to shows because of her compromised immune system, she said. As a result, the dairy was not able to pay for needed inspections or permits. She can no longer hold goat yoga events for the same reason.

“I think the hardest part for me is trying to let go of what I worked so hard to build,” she said. However, at 70 years old, she knew retirement wasn’t too far away. “I truly think God has been telling us and nudging us.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The floods before the pandemic actually started the business’s decline, Feldman said.