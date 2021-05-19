After about 9 years, end is in sight for unique dairy

Doe’s and Diva’s Dairy in Honey Creek has suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and is planning to close, owner Janna Feldman said Monday.
“Our goal is to be closed by the end of the summer,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. I love what I do.”
The dairy at 31140 185th St. is currently selling soap, lotions and yarn but has stopped producing cheese to sell, Feldman said. The only cheese it has left to sell is frozen cheese made before the pandemic.
“I’m milking, but I’m making cheese for us,” she said. “I was doing 30 gallons a day. Now, I’m lucky if it’s two gallons.”
During the pandemic, Doe’s and Diva’s sold to stores, but Feldman was not able to go to shows because of her compromised immune system, she said. As a result, the dairy was not able to pay for needed inspections or permits. She can no longer hold goat yoga events for the same reason.
“I think the hardest part for me is trying to let go of what I worked so hard to build,” she said. However, at 70 years old, she knew retirement wasn’t too far away. “I truly think God has been telling us and nudging us.”
The floods before the pandemic actually started the business’s decline, Feldman said.
“During the flood, bales (of hay) went from $3 to $15,” she said. “We don’t grow our own food. We don’t have enough land.”
The dairy, which has relied on sheep and goats to produce its products, is downsizing in anticipation of the closing, Feldman said. Before the pandemic, she had two students working for her — mainly to help with milking. Since then, she has reduced her herd from 40 ewes and 20 goats to 15 ewes and two goats.
“I’m trying to sell all my girls,” she said.
Feldman may also sell the dairy’s equipment. However, the dairy is not ready to close yet, she said.
“We can’t close until we pay off an FSA (Farm Service Agency) loan,” she said.
Feldman started the dairy in 2012 after a partnership with Sharon Oamek, owner of Honey Creek Creamery, ended. At one time, her herd numbered around 100, she said.