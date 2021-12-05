Alden Global Capital is making a move to buy Lee Enterprises. What does that mean?

Alden owns 6% of Lee’s stock already, and because it’s making a cash offer — something it couldn’t do when it purchased the Chicago Tribune — it says it could close a deal in four weeks if Lee accepts. Alden asserts under its ownership, Lee papers “would be in a stronger position to maximize its resources and realize strategic value that enhances its operations and supports its employees in their important work serving local communities.”

Lee said in a news release that “in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Lee’s Board of Directors will carefully review Alden’s proposal.”

Although unsolicited acquisition offers are common, they can be less successful than mergers, which are negotiated more privately between company managements, according to Manjot Bhussar, a professor specializing in acquisitions at Iowa State University.

“It’s more common for them to look at some of the target companies that they think are undervalued,” Bhussar said. “Then they plan to acquire them and extract more value for them which will benefit their own shareholders.”

Robert Miller, chair of corporate finance and law at University of Iowa, said publicly announcing the offer signified Alden was “going hostile.”