Amazon confirms Bluffs site will be one of its sorting centers

An Amazon representative confirmed Wednesday that the company is developing a sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.

The company is developing a 270,000-square-foot facility that will be used to sort Amazon packages according to delivery area, according to Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer.

Excavators are currently working at the 50.56-acre site to remove the foundation of a cold storage facility started in spring 2016 by XTL and perform grading to prepare it for new construction. The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday that Amazon just purchased the land on June 16, 2021 for $12.1 million.

According to Amazon.com, "sortation center associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery." The centers provide full- and part-time jobs, but it is not yet known how many people will be employed at the newest center.

Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs facility will be the company's seventh in Iowa. Amazon also announced Wednesday that it would build a 2.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport.