Amazon confirms Bluffs site will be one of its sorting centers

An Amazon representative confirmed Wednesday that the company is developing a sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.
The company is developing a 270,000-square-foot facility that will be used to sort Amazon packages according to delivery area, according to Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer.
Excavators are currently working at the 50.56-acre site to remove the foundation of a cold storage facility started in spring 2016 by XTL and perform grading to prepare it for new construction. The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday that Amazon just purchased the land on June 16, 2021 for $12.1 million.
According to Amazon.com, "sortation center associates sort customer orders by final destination and consolidate them onto trucks for faster delivery." The centers provide full- and part-time jobs, but it is not yet known how many people will be employed at the newest center.
Amazon added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to nearly 1.3 million by the end of 2020, according to its most recent financial report.
The Council Bluffs facility will be the company's seventh in Iowa. Amazon also announced Wednesday that it would build a 2.9-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport.
Amazon is building a 700,000-square-foot distribution center on 94 acres in Sarpy County. The facility is to employ 1,000 full-timers, who will work alongside robots.
Advance Southwest Iowa was formed in January 2014 and worked with local partners and XTL on the cold storage project. XTL’s plan was to build a 155,000-square-foot facility on land northwest of the South 24th-Veterans Memorial Highway intersection, according to Nonpareil articles on the development. The center would offer storage space and logistical support to major food processors in the Council Bluffs area to allow them to free up space in their existing facilities for expansion.
Construction cost was estimated at $27 million, and equipment and fixtures were estimated at $17.5 million and $9.5 million, respectively.
When completed, the XTL location was to employ about 50 people making an average of $50,000 for a total payroll of almost $2.5 million – which is likely to be dwarfed by the payroll Amazon will bring.
The location offers easy access, visibility and, of course, proximity to other facilities Amazon is developing in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro.