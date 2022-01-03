Amazon official: Council Bluffs facility to open sometime in 'late 2020'

The 270,000-square-foot Amazon Sortation Center under construction at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs will open in “late 2022,” an Amazon spokesperson said late last week..

The exact date has yet to be determined, according to Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer. The company will not start hiring workers for the facility until 30 days before that.

Currently, the structure is almost completely enclosed, but work on the interior is in the early stages.

The center is expected to employ 500 people when fully staffed and will receive customer orders from around the country and route them to destinations in Iowa. Amazon’s website says its jobs pay at least $15 an hour and have an average starting wage of $18 an hour. Full-time employees are eligible for comprehensive benefits starting on their first day. (However, many of its drivers work for subcontractors.)

Amazon is also building a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport and a 700,000-square-foot distribution center in Sarpy County, Nebraska.

The company acquired the 50.56-acre Council Bluffs site in June for $12.1 million and had to demolish and remove the foundation of a cold storage facility before it could perform grading to prepare the site for the sortation center’s construction.

XTL started construction of the cold storage building in spring 2016 but later bailed out of the project. Its plan was to build a 155,000-square-foot facility.

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024, according to its website. The company said it created a total of 400,000 U.S. jobs in 2020.

