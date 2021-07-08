Amazon to bring 500 jobs to the Bluffs

Amazon expects to create about 500 jobs in Council Bluffs when its 270,000-square-foot sortation center opens at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway, an Amazon official said Thursday.
“We are really excited to come to the community,” said Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer for Amazon.
The workforce will swell during peak times, such as the holiday season, she said. The jobs will typically start at about $16 an hour.
Sortation facilities are a central part of Amazon’s distribution system, Polochak said. The Council Bluffs center will receive customer orders from around the country and route them to destinations in Iowa, she said.
The Council Bluffs facility will be Amazon’s seventh in Iowa. The company added 1,500 jobs in Iowa last year and plans to build a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, Polochak said.
Closer to home, Amazon is building a 700,000-square-foot distribution center on 94 acres in Sarpy County, Nebraska. That facility is expected to employ 1,000 full-timers, who will work alongside robots.
Amazon paid $12.1 million for the 50.56 acres of land it purchased in Council Bluffs on June 16, The Des Moines Register reported Tuesday. Workers are currently removing the remnants of a cold storage facility at the site that was started in 2017 but never finished. XTL planned to build a 155,000-square-foot facility there and offer storage space and logistical support to area food processors but ultimately abandoned the project.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced people to do more of their shopping online, and Amazon has been riding that wave since spring 2020. The company added 500,000 employees in 2020, bringing its global workforce to almost 1.3 million by the end of the year, it has reported. Amazon’s investment in its distribution network shows that it expects the shift toward more online commerce to continue.
The increase has also benefited some of the businesses in Amazon’s online marketplace, Polochak said.
“More than half of the items sold on Amazon are from third-party sellers — mostly small to medium-size businesses,” she said.
Most of them saw a 50% jump in sales during 2020, Polochak said.
For the first quarter of 2021, Amazon reported total revenue of $108.518 billion, a 43.8% increase over the first quarter of 2020.
Paula Hazlewood with economic development organization Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation said additional details, including economic impact numbers, will be released early next week.