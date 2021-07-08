Amazon to bring 500 jobs to the Bluffs

Amazon expects to create about 500 jobs in Council Bluffs when its 270,000-square-foot sortation center opens at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway, an Amazon official said Thursday.

“We are really excited to come to the community,” said Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer for Amazon.

The workforce will swell during peak times, such as the holiday season, she said. The jobs will typically start at about $16 an hour.

Sortation facilities are a central part of Amazon’s distribution system, Polochak said. The Council Bluffs center will receive customer orders from around the country and route them to destinations in Iowa, she said.

The Council Bluffs facility will be Amazon’s seventh in Iowa. The company added 1,500 jobs in Iowa last year and plans to build a 2.9 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Davenport, Polochak said.

Closer to home, Amazon is building a 700,000-square-foot distribution center on 94 acres in Sarpy County, Nebraska. That facility is expected to employ 1,000 full-timers, who will work alongside robots.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}