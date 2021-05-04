Applications open for Leadership Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Leadership Council Bluffs program.

“We invite you to be a part of a diverse community of leaders in the Council Bluffs area, representing a wide array of industries, races, ethnicities, locations, experiences and viewpoints,” the chamber said in release.

Leadership Council Bluffs is intended to be a platform for individuals to expand their knowledge and understanding of community issues impacting Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, the chamber said. Programs focus on a variety of fields and industries, including local history, health care, law enforcement, industry and more.

Through the program, participants will have an opportunity to become “more civically engaged and socially connected while gaining the tools to use systems thinking in (the) approach to addressing issues that they care about,” the chamber said.

Applications for 2021-22 Leadership Council Bluffs program are now available at bit.ly/3gZhc88. More details are available at the website. Applications are due by 2 p.m. on June 7.

Limited scholarships are available through the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association to ensure that tuition is not a barrier for participation. If interested in applying for a scholarship, applicants must submit a completed scholarship request form before June 7. Go to bit.ly/3nJl4va to apply.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.