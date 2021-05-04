 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Applications open for Leadership Council Bluffs
0 comments

Applications open for Leadership Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}
20200917_new_chamber_5

Leadership Council Bluffs graduate Alicia Frieze with Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau, second from right, with Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce board ember Judd Knispel, right, during the chamber’s mid-year meeting at the Mid-America Center in 2020.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for its Leadership Council Bluffs program.

“We invite you to be a part of a diverse community of leaders in the Council Bluffs area, representing a wide array of industries, races, ethnicities, locations, experiences and viewpoints,” the chamber said in release.

Leadership Council Bluffs is intended to be a platform for individuals to expand their knowledge and understanding of community issues impacting Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, the chamber said. Programs focus on a variety of fields and industries, including local history, health care, law enforcement, industry and more.

Through the program, participants will have an opportunity to become “more civically engaged and socially connected while gaining the tools to use systems thinking in (the) approach to addressing issues that they care about,” the chamber said.

Applications for 2021-22 Leadership Council Bluffs program are now available at bit.ly/3gZhc88. More details are available at the website. Applications are due by 2 p.m. on June 7.

Limited scholarships are available through the Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association to ensure that tuition is not a barrier for participation. If interested in applying for a scholarship, applicants must submit a completed scholarship request form before June 7. Go to bit.ly/3nJl4va to apply.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family-owned McMullen Ford adapts business model to accommodate customers during pandemic
Back-to-business

Family-owned McMullen Ford adapts business model to accommodate customers during pandemic

  • Updated

McMullen Ford is a three-generation family-owned business, making it the oldest family-owned Ford dealership in the metro. The company began in 1980 when the McMullen family purchased it from Whittaker Ford. Over the years, the dealership expanded, most recently in 2015 with an 8,500-square-foot expansion project. Last year, the dealership celebrated its 40th anniversary.

How To Get A Refund Of Your Student Loan Payments
Personal Finance

How To Get A Refund Of Your Student Loan Payments

  • Updated

It’s been an up-and-down year for many student loan borrowers. Even if you could afford to keep making regular payments after the federal Covid-19 student loan forbearance period started last March, perhaps your financial situation has since changed and you would benefit from a refund of that money. If you now find yourself strapped for […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert