Appointed: Cox Appointed to Litigation Section Council

Jamie L. Cox, a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., has been appointed by Iowa State Bar Association President, Anjela Shutts, to serve on the 2021-2022 Litigation Section Council. The Council is composed of 13 outstanding lawyers from across the state who have an interest in issues specific to litigation law. The Council meets to discuss the interests and problems of trial lawyers and provides assistance to other lawyers in improving their practices.

Mr. Cox joined Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., in 2001 and became a partner in 2006. He is licensed to practice in Iowa and Nebraska. He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Sections on Labor & Employment Law, Government Practice, Administrative Law, and Solo and Small Firms, the Nebraska State Bar Association Section on Labor Relations & Employment Law, and the American Bar Association Sections on Labor & Employment Law, Dispute Resolution Law, and Litigation. Mr. Cox serves on the board of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and is an active volunteer in the community.