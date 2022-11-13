 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Appointed: Food Bank for the Heartland Announces New Board Members

Food Bank for the Heartland announced the appointment of six new members to their Board of Directors.

New board members include Jill Bazzell-Stenstrom, General Director of Real Estate for Union Pacific Railroad; Missy Beber, VP of Human Resources at Metropolitan Community College; Eric Crawford, Advancement Director for St. Patrick’s Catholic Church; Judy Dittmar, Healthy Food Access Specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; Yesenia Valenzuela, Community Relations Coordinator for the City of Omaha; and Russ Wagner, EVP Chief Information Officer at Farm Credit Services of America.

The Food Bank’s board is comprised of a dedicated group of 21 driven community leaders committed to carrying out the mission of eliminating hunger by ensuring consistent access to healthy food for children, families, seniors, and veterans across 93 counties in Nebraska and western Iowa.

“These six individuals are joining our board at a pivotal time as current economic hardships - paired with the lingering effects of the pandemic - have caused a sharp increase in the need for food assistance. Their expertise, leadership and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to navigate a hunger crisis unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” said Food Bank for the Heartland President and CEO Brian Barks. “We are eager to utilize their combined skillset to serve at-risk Heartland neighbors, advocate for those struggling with food insecurity and strategically increase efficiencies across our organization.”

About Food Bank for the Heartland

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Food Bank for the Heartland - a member of Feeding America - is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a vital focus: to provide nourishment to Heartland neighbors facing food insecurity with respect, integrity and urgency. Food Bank for the Heartland works with 544 network partners in 93 counties across Nebraska and western Iowa offering multiple hunger relief and nutrition programs. The Food Bank is currently providing, on average, more than 2.2 million meals each month. For more information, visit FoodBank Heartland.org.

