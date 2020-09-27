 Skip to main content
Appointed: Lonny L. Kolln II
Lonny L. Kolln II
CHRIS RUHAAK

Kolln Appointed to Elder Law Section Council

Lonny L. Kolln II, a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., has been appointed by the Iowa State Bar Association President-Elect, Jerry Schnurr, to serve on the 2020-2021 Elder Law Section Council. The Elder Law Council is composed of members who have an interest in issues specific to the elderly population. The Council discusses ideas, ask and answer questions and access resources that further knowledge in this area of the law. The group also organizes continuing education seminars to educate and alert others to new and revised federal and state law impacting older citizens.

Mr. Kolln joined Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. in 2002. He is licensed to practice in Iowa and Nebraska. He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Sections on Real Estate and Title Law, Probate, Trust, and Estate Planning, and Taxation Law. He regularly staffs the firm’s Carroll and Harlan, Iowa offices.

