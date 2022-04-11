Awarded: Thien Recognized in RLI’s 2021 APEX Producers Club

David Thien, with Thien Farm Management, Inc., Council Bluffs, has been recognized as a part of the 2021 APEX Producers Club by the Realtors® Land Institute (RLI) as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report.

David was recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE, and The Land Report co-founder, Eric O’Keefe, on Thursday, March 24th, during RLI’s 2022 National Land Conference (NLC22), in, San Antonio, Texas, at a dinner that included special guest Jamey Clement, retired Chairman of the Board of Texas’ King Ranch, the nation’s largest ranch at 825,000 acres.

“Being recognized by an elite organization and joining RLI’s 2021 APEX Producers Club is a very satisfying professional accomplishment. The network, contacts and education that RLI provides to its members is crucial to reaching lofty professional goals,” said David upon receiving the award.

David is co-owner and President of Thien Farm Management, Inc. He is a licensed real estate broker in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Colorado and Certified General Real Property Appraiser in Iowa. David also holds the Accredited Farm Manager (AFM) and Accredited Land Consultant (ALC) designations.

“We are proud of David and all of our members that were recognized as part of our award programs for their accomplishments in 2021,” Kobernus said. “They truly are the cream of the crop when it comes to land real estate professionals.”

To learn more about David and Thien Farm Management, Inc. visit www.tfmgt.com.