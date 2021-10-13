Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's hiring for holiday season

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is gearing up for the holiday season across America, hiring 7,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time team members at a National Hiring Day event today (Wednesday, Oct. 13) and Thursday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops at 2901 Bass Pro Drive in Council Bluffs, Iowa is in search of 45 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

Cabela’s at 12703 Westport Parkway in La Vista, Nebraska is in search of 55 candidates for positions in several retail departments.

Friendly individuals who want to share their passion for the outdoors are strongly encouraged to apply in advance by visiting basspro.com/careers. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Team benefits for outfitters include:

• Merchandise discounts up to 45% off.

• Competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay.

• Health, dental and life insurance programs for eligible team members.

Earlier this year, Forbes ranked Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s in the top 10 among America’s Best Employers as part of a nationwide survey of 500 large firms. Bass Pro Shops is an equal opportunity employer and a drug-free workplace.

