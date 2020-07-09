Black Hills to upgrade some gas lines on south end

Black Hills Energy began a two-stage gas line upgrade project Wednesday at South Eighth Street and 20th Avenue.
The work is expected to take until mid-September and employ more than 30 contractors and employees at various times during construction, a press release from the utility stated. Contractors NPL and Q3 will assist with the project.
The utility will run a new 16-inch pipeline under a trail near the intersection of South Eighth and 20th Avenue, then east under 20th Avenue to the South Expressway, according to the release. The first phase of the project will also include installation of a new line under South Seventh Street from Ninth Avenue to 11th Avenue.
In the second phase, scheduled to begin on Aug. 3, new pipe will be installed under South Eighth Street all the way from Ninth Avenue to 24th Avenue.
While the lines are still safe, Black Hills wants to replace them with newer, better pipes, said Chris Dewey, utility construction planner.
“It’s something we do as an ongoing process,” he said. It helps the company stay ahead of infrastructure deterioration so “we can go fix something before it’s broken.”
The old pipes — which date from the 1940s or 1950s — and new pipes are both made of steel, but the new ones are made with a seamless production method and higher-grade steel, Dewey said.
“It’s much better than what we had in the ’40s and ’50s,” he said.
The new gas lines require less maintenance and improve the company’s ability to precisely locate natural gas lines.
The pipes will be installed under the streets, which means pavement will have to be removed and then replaced after lines are buried, Dewey said.
“We’re taking the opportunity to reroute the path of the line,” Dewey said. “What we’re doing is, for the most part, taking it off the South Expressway, where it crisscrosses a few times, and putting it in a straight shot up to our main regulating station.”
As construction moves block by block, traffic will be reduced to one lane in the work area for about a week, the press release stated. Driveways on the east side of the street will be impacted, and access may be temporarily blocked.
“This upgrade will allow Black Hills Energy to meet our customers’ current and future energy needs, as well as ensure we continue to maintain our industry-leading reliability far into the future,” said Steve Stone, Black Hills Energy’s western Iowa manager of operations. “This investment in the system represents Black Hills Energy’s ongoing commitment to our customers to provide safe, reliable natural gas service.”
Updated construction progress can be found at blackhillsenergy.com/reliableiowa.