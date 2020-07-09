Black Hills to upgrade some gas lines on south end

Black Hills Energy began a two-stage gas line upgrade project Wednesday at South Eighth Street and 20th Avenue.

The work is expected to take until mid-September and employ more than 30 contractors and employees at various times during construction, a press release from the utility stated. Contractors NPL and Q3 will assist with the project.

The utility will run a new 16-inch pipeline under a trail near the intersection of South Eighth and 20th Avenue, then east under 20th Avenue to the South Expressway, according to the release. The first phase of the project will also include installation of a new line under South Seventh Street from Ninth Avenue to 11th Avenue.

In the second phase, scheduled to begin on Aug. 3, new pipe will be installed under South Eighth Street all the way from Ninth Avenue to 24th Avenue.

While the lines are still safe, Black Hills wants to replace them with newer, better pipes, said Chris Dewey, utility construction planner.

“It’s something we do as an ongoing process,” he said. It helps the company stay ahead of infrastructure deterioration so “we can go fix something before it’s broken.”