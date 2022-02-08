Career program for area high school students offered via Iowa Western

A program operated through Iowa Western Community College helps area high school students learn about careers and get some first-hand exposure to them.

The Iowa Intermediary Network — Southwest Iowa Workplace Connection “connects high school students and educators to local careers through relevant, work-based learning experiences,” a description on the Iowa Western website states. It is funded by a grant from the Iowa Skilled Workers and Job Creation Fund, according to Natalie Harris, who has been the regional coordinator since the program’s inception in fall 2014.

The program is open to all high school students in grades 10-12 who live in the college’s service area. Last summer and fall, the program served 881 students and 21 educators, she said.

Harris and her staff get the word out by working with school counselors, administrators and CTE teachers and coordinators. Jolene French, intermediary specialist, and Harris also give presentations to students at many schools.

To sign up, students fill out an online application and select a career pathway or cluster they are interested in. It can be any field or career cluster, Harris said. They start by using online resources and listening to guest speakers to learn about various fields. Often, the speaker is someone who works in a particular field and talks about what they do and what it takes to get into it.

“We really try to give them exposure to all the pathways that are out there,” she said.

Through partnerships with more than 200 area businesses and industries, students can tour workplaces, job shadow and learn about internship opportunities, Harris said.

“By the time they get to a job shadow, they know something about (the occupation), have done some research and have maybe heard a speaker,” she said.

Job shadowing experiences vary in length, Harris said.

“It’s typically anywhere from a couple hours to half a day,” she said. “Some businesses want students to stay longer.”

Depending on the occupation a student is interested in, they may be able to do a work simulation activity in one of Iowa Western’s labs or at a partnering business, she said. The college has labs for health sciences and a range of trades. The program also includes opportunities for mock interviews.

The Iowa Intermediary Network also provides opportunities for Iowa educators, including tours, externships and other educator experiences. A total of 2,451 educators participated in work-based learning opportunities in fiscal year 2019, according to information on the program’s website, iowain.org. Externships are usually six weeks long and are offered during the summer.

Google donated $60,000 to the Iowa Governor’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Advisory Council to sponsor 10 IT externships during summer 2021, which covered the cost of teacher stipends, graduate credits and other program needs and resources. Employers were lined up to host externs.

