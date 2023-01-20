CB Area Chamber of Commerce says more education and training are needed to grow workforce

Post-secondary education and additional training opportunities are vital to growing Pottawattamie County’s workforce and economic development, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce leadership told county supervisors during a presentation at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Chamber president and CEO Drew Kamp and workforce development director Alicia Frieze discussed the barriers to improving the county’s ability to attract and retain workers, also highlighting new chamber programming designed to mitigate or remove those barriers.

Beginning in 2018, the chamber asked employers throughout the county to complete an annual workforce survey, and has used that data to create benchmarks for progress in the community.

In 2018, employee turnover was around 33%. At the start of 2023, that number had decreased to about 17%, which is “a great improvement,” Frieze said. Ultimately, the chamber hopes to get employee turnover down to 10%.

The chamber would also like to see an increase in the number of people in the labor pool to 80% of eligible workers. Currently, both Pottawattamie County and Council Bluffs are sitting at around 65%.

One way to increase that labor pool and keep workers in the county is to greatly increase the number of fully-funded apprenticeships available. It had been estimated that 10% of county employers offered such apprenticeships, which pay for an employee’s education and wages, but that number is actually only 2.5%, a far cry from the 50% the chamber is hoping to see.

“We have got a number of programs and meetings set up with businesses to really try to advocate and show them the programs that are available to the state, and help them get those in place,” Frieze said.

For example, a representative from Omaha-based Lozier will be addressing the chamber’s Workforce Power Hour on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to talk about the company’s apprenticeship program. Lozier, a store fixture manufacturing company with more than 2,000 employees, offers a paid internship the summer before classes begin, paid tuition for a two-year associate’s degree at Metro Community College and then full-time employment once the apprentice graduates.

Frieze also noted that about 20% of the county’s population have a post-secondary degree, which the chamber would like to see at around 55%.

“About 89% of (the workforce) has a high school diploma,” Frieze said. “In partnership with the school districts and their Plus One initiatives, we know that they probably have some additional training. We’re working to ensure that we make those additional programs and training available to them, and that we help directly place them into the hands of our employers.”

The chamber has been offering various workshops and development programs to help the area’s workforce improve, and there are some new initiatives starting this year, too, like a partnership with Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau to entice people to relocate.

“Relocation is something that we’ve chatted a lot about,” Frieze said. “We understand it’s kind of a cycle with our housing concerns, but it also is a cycle that we have when we’re bringing in industry partners and new employers without growing the labor pool that we already have. It’s very fluid between Council Bluffs and Omaha. We understand that with both sides of the river growing, we really need to make sure that we’re looking at trying to recruit more individuals to our community.”

Among other marketing tools, the chamber is going to start creating video content with interviews of people who have moved to the area, asking them to talk about why they moved to Pottawattamie County and why they continue to live here.

The chamber is also continuing its L.I.F.T. program for a second year. Leveraging Individual Female Talent partners women who have been out of the workforce for a while with a professional mentor to help them get reacquainted with local employers and update and improve professional skills. In its first year, L.I.F.T. had seven participants, and the chamber is hoping to have 20 mentees when its second year kicks off in June.

“Statistically, some things that we know is that 80% of females will not apply for a job if they don’t have 100% of the job requirements or a strong support system to help them feel confident enough to go ahead and apply for that job,” Frieze said.

Additionally, according to data from the Greater Omaha Chamber, 19,000 people in the metro area left the workforce during the pandemic, and 65% of them are women. Frieze said that only 24% of those women have returned to the workforce.

“Being out of the workforce for so long, how do you find the right path back into it?” Frieze said.