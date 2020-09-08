Chamber announces 33rd Leadership Council Bluffs class

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association has announced the 33rd class of Leadership Council Bluffs.

“For 33 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community,” the organizations said in a release.

Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders, helping them design and enhance their own leadership style with an emphasis on the community perspective, the release said.

“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to enhancing the potential of Class 33.”

Class 33 includes:

Theresa Edwards, US Bank

John Flaten, Telpner Peterson Law Firm

Katie Fourney, SHARE Omaha

Josh Kallsen, PowerTech