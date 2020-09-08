 Skip to main content
Chamber announces 33rd Leadership Council Bluffs class
The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association has announced the 33rd class of Leadership Council Bluffs.

“For 33 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community,” the organizations said in a release.

Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders, helping them design and enhance their own leadership style with an emphasis on the community perspective, the release said.

“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to enhancing the potential of Class 33.”

Class 33 includes:

Theresa Edwards, US Bank

John Flaten, Telpner Peterson Law Firm

Katie Fourney, SHARE Omaha

Josh Kallsen, PowerTech

Gina Klein, All Care Health Center

Mia Laustrup, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation

Kenneth Mueller, HGM Associates

Susan Opperman, Olsson

Sue Pitts, Iowa Western SBDC

Nikki Rauth, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs

Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security

Kim Riebe, City of Council Bluffs

Malena Rousseau, Iowa West Foundation

Matt Saar, TS Bank

Abby Showers, Heartland Family Service

Cara Trede, Career EdVantage SWI

Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 “powerful” sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, healthcare, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history, the release said.

In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership skills, enrich their team building skills and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Omaha Community Foundation.

The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a community trustee project that serves the local area.

