Chamber announces 33rd Leadership Council Bluffs class

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association has announced the 33rd class of Leadership Council Bluffs.
“For 33 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community,” the organizations said in a release.
Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders, helping them design and enhance their own leadership style with an emphasis on the community perspective, the release said.
“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to enhancing the potential of Class 33.”
Class 33 includes:
Theresa Edwards, US Bank
John Flaten, Telpner Peterson Law Firm
Katie Fourney, SHARE Omaha
Josh Kallsen, PowerTech
Gina Klein, All Care Health Center
Mia Laustrup, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation
Kenneth Mueller, HGM Associates
Susan Opperman, Olsson
Sue Pitts, Iowa Western SBDC
Nikki Rauth, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs
Doug Reed, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security
Kim Riebe, City of Council Bluffs
Malena Rousseau, Iowa West Foundation
Matt Saar, TS Bank
Abby Showers, Heartland Family Service
Cara Trede, Career EdVantage SWI
Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 “powerful” sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, healthcare, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history, the release said.
In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership skills, enrich their team building skills and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Omaha Community Foundation.
The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a community trustee project that serves the local area.
