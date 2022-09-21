Chamber's Youth Leadership program underway

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is working to grow the next generation of local professionals and leaders with its Youth Leadership Council Bluffs program, and this year’s class is just getting started.

Youth Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program offered to high school juniors in Pottawattamie County by the chamber, and its goal is to develop them into socially-minded, engaged members of the community with the hope of retaining them to live and work in the area once they begin their careers after secondary education or college studies.

Last week, 30 students from Abraham Lincoln, Riverside, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Tri-Center high schools met up at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek for their first session of the year. It was a day filled with breaking the ice, learning about leadership and communication skills and working together during team-building exercises.

One such activity had the group standing in a circle holding a length of rope. With the aid of one student above in the neighboring observation tower outside the Loess Hills Lodge and one student on the ground level, the group was tasked with turning the circle shape into a star with the students’ hands on the rope at all times. The first attempt broke down after a while, but with a different set of eyes and a new strategy, the group pulled it off and erupted in applause after seeing their results after the second try.

The students also broke out into groups to put their creativity to the test. Each group used aluminum foil to shape into a product. The students were then tasked with writing an advertisement for their products and delivering a pitch to the class.

Abraham Lincoln’s Molly Romano is part of this year’s leadership class, and she plays varsity volleyball for the Lynx. She said that now that she’s an upperclassman, she is responsible for setting a positive example for her younger teammates. Romano said she hopes Youth Leadership Council Bluffs will help her become a better leader on and off the court.

Owen Wise from St. Albert is also in the program. He’s a multi-sport athlete, and he knows the importance of communication with his teammates. He said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to meet with local leaders and learn how to become an active member in the community using those very same communication skills.

Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development with the chamber, said Youth Leadership Council Bluffs is a nine month program, and the students meet for a full day once a month through May. She said the meetings are interactive, with the students getting out into Council Bluffs and surrounding communities to meet with government officials, business leaders and nonprofit representatives to get a look at how economic development and social and civic functions work. They’ll also learn about local heritage and history to give them a sense of identity from where they live.

Shields said keeping a strong young population is important in any community. She said these aren’t just high school students, they’re also representatives of the future. They’re a new tax base that will be made up of professionals, entrepreneurs, homeowners or renters, employees and families, and Youth Leadership Council Bluffs works to show its students the opportunities in place in the surrounding communities to keep its young population strong.

“The students are learning about different aspects of leadership,” she said. “This is important for the chamber because we are trying to build leaders in our community for the future. So we’re getting these students to be actively engaged in giving back and supporting our community, and understanding the concerns, challenges, issues and successes that it has.”