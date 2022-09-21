 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Chamber's Youth Leadership program underway

  • Updated
  • 0

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is working to grow the next generation of local professionals and leaders with its Youth Leadership Council Bluffs program, and this year’s class is just getting started.

Youth Leadership Council Bluffs is an annual program offered to high school juniors in Pottawattamie County by the chamber, and its goal is to develop them into socially-minded, engaged members of the community with the hope of retaining them to live and work in the area once they begin their careers after secondary education or college studies.

Last week, 30 students from Abraham Lincoln, Riverside, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, Treynor and Tri-Center high schools met up at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek for their first session of the year. It was a day filled with breaking the ice, learning about leadership and communication skills and working together during team-building exercises.

People are also reading…

One such activity had the group standing in a circle holding a length of rope. With the aid of one student above in the neighboring observation tower outside the Loess Hills Lodge and one student on the ground level, the group was tasked with turning the circle shape into a star with the students’ hands on the rope at all times. The first attempt broke down after a while, but with a different set of eyes and a new strategy, the group pulled it off and erupted in applause after seeing their results after the second try.

The students also broke out into groups to put their creativity to the test. Each group used aluminum foil to shape into a product. The students were then tasked with writing an advertisement for their products and delivering a pitch to the class.

Abraham Lincoln’s Molly Romano is part of this year’s leadership class, and she plays varsity volleyball for the Lynx. She said that now that she’s an upperclassman, she is responsible for setting a positive example for her younger teammates. Romano said she hopes Youth Leadership Council Bluffs will help her become a better leader on and off the court.

Owen Wise from St. Albert is also in the program. He’s a multi-sport athlete, and he knows the importance of communication with his teammates. He said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to meet with local leaders and learn how to become an active member in the community using those very same communication skills.

Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development with the chamber, said Youth Leadership Council Bluffs is a nine month program, and the students meet for a full day once a month through May. She said the meetings are interactive, with the students getting out into Council Bluffs and surrounding communities to meet with government officials, business leaders and nonprofit representatives to get a look at how economic development and social and civic functions work. They’ll also learn about local heritage and history to give them a sense of identity from where they live.

Shields said keeping a strong young population is important in any community. She said these aren’t just high school students, they’re also representatives of the future. They’re a new tax base that will be made up of professionals, entrepreneurs, homeowners or renters, employees and families, and Youth Leadership Council Bluffs works to show its students the opportunities in place in the surrounding communities to keep its young population strong.

“The students are learning about different aspects of leadership,” she said. “This is important for the chamber because we are trying to build leaders in our community for the future. So we’re getting these students to be actively engaged in giving back and supporting our community, and understanding the concerns, challenges, issues and successes that it has.”

This year's youth leaders

The following is a list students from Pottawattamie County who have been selected to participate in the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce's Youth Leadership program this year. These students include:

Kylee Buckles, Lewis Central High School

Elizabeth Escobar, Abraham Lincoln High School

Alison Frieze, Abraham Lincoln High School

Mary Graeve, Lewis Central High School

Shea Hopp, Tri-Center High School

Jadyn Huisman, Treynor High School

Lizeth Lopez, Abraham Lincoln High School

Jessica Martens, Riverside

Lillian Mass, Abraham Lincoln High School

Camryn Moon, Abraham Lincoln High School

Kyleigh Moore, Lewis Central High School

Hannah Morris, Thomas Jefferson High School

Austin Nielsen, Thomas Jefferson High School

Haley Nowlin, Treynor High School

Kaitlyn Nuzum, Underwood High School

Cole Pekny, Saint Albert High School

Emma Planck, Thomas Jefferson High School

Jacqueline Renteria, Abraham Lincoln High School

Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln High School

Tara Sadr, Treynor High School

Alexa Schwartz, Treynor High School

Lucille Scott, Lewis Central High School

Ryan Smith, Thomas Jefferson High School

Zoe Spearman, Abraham Lincoln High School

Kate Spitznagle, Underwood High School

Makenzie Stephens, Lewis Central High School

Paige Sundberg, Saint Albert High School

Simeon Weers, Tri-Center High School

Korey Wells, Lewis Central High School

Owen Wise, Saint Albert High School

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike

Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway

A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford Warns of Inflation, Supply Cost Impact on Latest Quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert