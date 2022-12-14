Community service provider celebrates 20 years, looks ahead to many more

When community service provider Iowa Focus opened its doors in 2002, CEO Derek Laney knew that it was a risky proposition, but he and his five co-founders believed enough in the work to accept the challenge.

Now, 20 years later, Laney knows they made the right decision.

“What 20 years means to me is that we made a good choice,” Laney said in an interview with The Daily Nonpareil. “As a group of advocates who knew the area, knew some of the people, and knew what we wanted to do and thought we were good at, I think 20 years shows we were right. We are good at it, and we’ve accomplished something that we are proud of.”

Iowa Focus offers a variety of services to people with intellectual disabilities, brain injuries, and chronic mental illnesses, like helping someone develop skills that allow them to integrate and interact more fully with their surrounding community.

Laney estimates that Iowa Focus has between 70 and 75 clients in Council Bluffs, with another 75 or so spread out throughout southwestern Iowa. Focus provides services from Council Bluffs to Des Moines, down to the Iowa-Missouri border.

The majority of Iowa Focus’ clients receive 24 hour support in their homes, someone to help with their daily activities, like cooking, cleaning and shopping. The direct support provider, or DSP, also helps their client become engaged in community activities.

“We're trying to help people build meaningful lives that are as independent as possible, in a community setting,” Laney said.

After 20 years of serving the disabled community in Council Bluffs, Laney and the Iowa Focus staff are as committed as ever to providing support to their clients. The average employment of a DSP is more than five years, Laney said. And four of the original six employees still work at Iowa Focus.

“We want to keep a commitment long term,” Laney said. “That's one of the reasons that my partner and I never wanted to franchise this or sell out to some large corporation. This is a commitment that we're making to our employees, it's a commitment that we're making to our clients. For as long as they want to be part of it, I'll be part of it.”

Laney estimates that Iowa Focus has employed nearly 1,000 people in the previous 20 years, with a need for anywhere between 150 to 175 at all times. Currently, the agency has 125 employees in Council Bluffs, about 25 fewer than Laney would prefer.

“We have room for a lot more,” Laney said. “We're always hiring.”

Being a service provider isn’t an employment opportunity that a lot of people know about, Laney said. Iowa Focus doesn’t advertise, and relies on word of mouth for both new clients and new employees.

When people do learn about this industry, they tend to enjoy it, Laney said.

“It's a very meaningful job with a lot of self-direction doing meaningful work,” he said. “And it's a great way to make a living, doing this kind of work.”

Before COVID, Iowa Focus had as many as five open positions at one time, but like many service-oriented companies, the pandemic took its toll on Iowa Focus’ DSPs.

“We went from needing at any given time, across 15 counties, needing maybe five employees at any given time to needing 25 employees at any given time,” Laney said. “So we've lost, for sure, 20 full-time people who we couldn't replace, because there's no one out there to work.”

That being said, Laney believes that Iowa Focus “came through (the pandemic) a much stronger organization.”

“We never ended services with anybody,” Laney said. “We never missed any shifts with anybody. And it did mean that every manager was on deck for 18 months. It meant nobody went on vacation, nobody took a day off. In my case and in the case of most of the people that work in this office, it meant not a day off for 14 or 16 straight months. We developed a deeper commitment to what we were doing.”

Looking ahead to the next 20 years, Laney feels that Iowa Focus is well positioned to continue supporting the disabled community throughout southwest Iowa.

“We are a strong provider of services with deep resources of skill, experience, materials and information,” Laney said. “We are very solid in all respects in meeting a need that the community has.”