ConAgra Brands recalls certain batches of Birds Eye Broccoli Tots

ConAgra Brands is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages with specific best by dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

ConAgra was made aware of the issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products include the following:

BE Broc Tots 10/12Z, case UPC 20-0-14500-00125-6; item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2; batch/lot code 4715105620; Best By Aug. 19, 2022 and Aug. 25, 2022

BE Broc Tots 10/12Z, case UPC 20-0-14500-00125-6; item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2; batch/lot code 4715104220; Best By Aug. 11, 2022 and Aug. 12, 2022

BE Broc Tots 10/12Z, case UPC 20-0-14500-00125-6; item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2; batch/lot code 4715113720; Best By Nov. 17, 2022

BE Broc Tots 10/12Z, case UPC 20-0-14500-00125-6; item UPC 00-0-14500-00125-2; batch/lot code 4715113020; Best By Nov. 10, 2022

No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.

ConAgra has received two reports to date of injury (dental damage) associated with the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased this product are advised to dispose of it. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers can reach ConAgra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST weekdays or at consumer.care@conagra.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.