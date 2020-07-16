Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, others team up on laborshed study

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming with a pair of state agencies to take a look at the needs of the area labor market.
Iowa Workforce Development, along with the chamber and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, is leading a laborshed study to geographically define which communities contribute to Council Bluffs’ workforce, regardless of governmental boundaries, according to the chamber. That geographic area constitutes a “laborshed.”
“If you look at all the people who work in the Council Bluffs area, how far do they commute? What are those trends?” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the chamber.
In a release, the chamber said the purpose of the study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Council Bluffs area workers, adding that laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high quality workforce.
“The information from the study helps to attract businesses here. They’ll have a better understanding of what the workforce in our community looks like,” Shields said.
Chamber Interim Director Tom Hanafan noted the benefits for existing businesses as well. He said businesses often come to the chamber with needs.
“We had a business come to us, said they wanted to grow — they needed 50 electricians. How do you get that employee base?” he said. “The idea is to build a good quality workforce.”
On that end, Hanafan credited Iowa Western Community College and local schools for skilled trade programs that are preparing students for the future.
“We’re in the process of bring in a full-time labor workforce development people,” Hanafan said of the chamber.
The laborshed study partners are sending letters to randomly-selected households asking residents to take a confidential online survey, the release said. Survey questions will cover topics including employment status, current and desired wages, current and desired benefits, education level and type of occupation, among other questions. The release noted Iowa Workforce Development will not be asking survey takers identifiable information such as: name, social security number, or date of birth.
“Participation in this workforce study is greatly appreciated regardless of employment status whether you are currently employed, unemployed, a homemaker, retired, etc. Your input is highly valued,” the study partners said in the release.
Every year Iowa Workforce Development conducts Laborshed studies across the State. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at iowalmi.gov/laborshed.
For more information on the laborshed project, contact Katie Lippold with Iowa Workforce Development at 515-281-3035 or the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-325-1000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.