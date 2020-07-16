Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, others team up on laborshed study

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming with a pair of state agencies to take a look at the needs of the area labor market.

Iowa Workforce Development, along with the chamber and the Iowa Economic Development Authority, is leading a laborshed study to geographically define which communities contribute to Council Bluffs’ workforce, regardless of governmental boundaries, according to the chamber. That geographic area constitutes a “laborshed.”

“If you look at all the people who work in the Council Bluffs area, how far do they commute? What are those trends?” said Lori Shields, vice president of communications and leadership development for the chamber.

In a release, the chamber said the purpose of the study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Council Bluffs area workers, adding that laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions, and maintain/recruit a high quality workforce.

“The information from the study helps to attract businesses here. They’ll have a better understanding of what the workforce in our community looks like,” Shields said.