Council Bluffs area employers to be contacted for laborshed study

The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a laborshed employment study for the Council Bluffs area.

This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Council Bluffs’ workforce, regardless of political boundaries, according to a press release from the chamber. This defined area is called a laborshed area and is based on commuting patterns.

The purpose of this laborshed study is to measure the availability and characteristics of Council Bluffs area workers. Laborshed studies are useful tools for economic development teams and existing or prospective employers to understand the local labor market, make informed expansion and site selection decisions and maintain/recruit a high-quality workforce.

The laborshed boundary is based on the places of residence of individuals who commute into the Council Bluffs area for employment, the press release stated. For the success of this study, the chamber will be sending letters to employers in Council Bluffs asking that they provide aggregate counts of their employees’ residential ZIP codes. This reporting will give us an understanding of where each community’s workforce resides.

If employers or their human resources staffs receive a call from someone inquiring about their employee demographics and other employee data, please confirm it is for the laborshed analysis with Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Workforce Development and provide the information as thoroughly as possible. It will assist the local chamber as it works to address the workforce challenges throughout the community and region.

Every year, Iowa Workforce Development conducts laborshed studies across the state. The results of each analysis are publicly available online at www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed. For more information about the laborshed project, please contact Katie Lippold at 515-281-3035 or Alicia Frieze with the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-325-1000.

