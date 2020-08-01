Council Bluffs Community School District outlines pandemic adjustments

Council Bluffs Community Schools will make a lot of adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hybrid learning phase the district will likely start classes in this fall.

Student lunch schedules, cafeteria safety measures and food distribution are among the things that will change. More lunch periods will be added at secondary schools to divide the student population into smaller groups, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said during Tuesday’s board of education meeting. Seating will be limited to two or three students per table.

Plastic wrap will be used in elementary school cafeterias to separate students on opposite sides of the tables. The plastic will be thrown away after each use and a new strand stretched across, and some meals will have to be sent home with students.

Since students will be attending school every other day, breakfast and lunch for their off days will be sent home with them in Go-Home Kits at the end of the day, said Lisa Stewart, director of nutrition services, during a presentation to the board. Tuesday-Thursday students will receive those meals for Wednesday and Friday, and Wednesday-Friday students will receive take-home meals for Thursday and Saturday.

“The hybrid model is complex for meal distribution,” she said.