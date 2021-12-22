Council Bluffs man wins $300k in Iowa Lottery's Colossal Crossword game

A Council Bluffs man has won a $300,000 lottery prize.

Jose Figueroa Ramirez won the ninth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Colossal Crossword” scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. He purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 15 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Since the lottery’s start in 1985, its players have won more than $5 billion in prizes while the lottery has raised more than $2.1 billion for state programs.

“Today, lottery proceeds help our state in multiple ways,” Iowa Lottery said in the release said. “They support Iowa veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund. They help the families of Iowa peace officers, firefighters and corrections employees who die in the line of duty. And they provide help for a variety of significant projects through the state General Fund.”

