COVID-19 cases in local schools remain low

A look at COVID-19 cases in local schools this week.
Heartland Christian School still has not had a case all year, according to Executive Director Larry Gray.
“We have not had any cases or quarantines,” he said. “We feel that the system that we have put into place is working out well. And our parents have done a great job of honoring our Return to Learn plan and have done an exceptional job of keeping their kids socially distanced at home and in the public.”
Council Bluffs Community School District had three staff members and six students test positive for the illness the last week, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
Iowa School for the Deaf had one confirmed case among staff members during the past week but none among students, according to Superintendent Steve Gettel.
"There is nothing more important to ISD than the safety and health of our students and staff and their families," he said in an email. "ISD works directly with the Pottawattamie County Health Department to address contact tracing to determine who may have been exposed to the virus through close contact with the individual who tested positive. Close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes who is infected with the virus. A total of five individuals were directed to quarantine this week."
"ISD monitors student health daily and has taken additional measures to clean classrooms, shared spaces and equipment," Gettel added.
Lewis Central Community School District had no positive cases but several possible exposures, Superintendent Eric Knost said.
“We continue to have a handful of students and a few staff members quarantined for exposures outside of school, but none of them resulted in contact tracing that led to exposures within our schools,” he said.
However, contact tracing was still being done late Friday afternoon on an exposure that could lead to more student quarantines, Knost said.
St. Albert Catholic Schools is not releasing information in keeping with Catholic Diocese of Des Moines policy.
Pottawattamie County's 14-day rolling average positivity rate -- one of the metrics used by the state in considering requests for online-only instruction -- was 7.4%, down from 8% on Friday, according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The county was at 1,762 positive cases at 3 p.m. Friday, an increase of 21 over a 24-hour period, according to the state COVID-19 website. There have been 18,930 tests in the county, with 1,527 recoveries and 35 deaths.
According to the state, there are six positive cases, with no recoveries, at Glen Haven Village, a long-term care facility in Glenwood. Mills County Public Health said Friday the cases include four among residents and two among staff.
Iowa saw an increase of 705 positive cases, with the total now 72,962 out of 690,288 tests. There were four new deaths, for a total of 1,211. There have been 52,360 recoveries in the state.
-- News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed to this report.
