COVID-19 cases in local schools remain low

A look at COVID-19 cases in local schools this week.

Heartland Christian School still has not had a case all year, according to Executive Director Larry Gray.

“We have not had any cases or quarantines,” he said. “We feel that the system that we have put into place is working out well. And our parents have done a great job of honoring our Return to Learn plan and have done an exceptional job of keeping their kids socially distanced at home and in the public.”

Council Bluffs Community School District had three staff members and six students test positive for the illness the last week, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.

Iowa School for the Deaf had one confirmed case among staff members during the past week but none among students, according to Superintendent Steve Gettel.