 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elected: Schemmer Elects New Members To Board
0 comments

Elected: Schemmer Elects New Members To Board

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service architecture, engineering and construction field services consultant, announces the firm’s shareholders have added Matt Sutton, PE, and Dan Kerns, AIA, to the Board of Directors. With more than 23 years of experience, Sutton manages Schemmer’s Civil Engineering group. Kerns has 22 years of experience and is the Omaha Architecture Manager and Commercial Market Leader in the firm’s Architecture Division.

Sutton obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas. His professional experience includes project management and civil engineering for several Federal, State and Municipal agencies, as well as many private sector clients.

Kerns holds a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Masters of Architecture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a licensed professional architect in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and Illinois. His professional experience includes project management and architecture for several Commercial, Retail and Industrial market clients.

About Schemmer:

Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Schemmer has regional offices in Lincoln, Nebraska; Des Moines and Council Bluffs, Iowa; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. For more information, please visit our website at www.schemmer.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family-owned McMullen Ford adapts business model to accommodate customers during pandemic
Back-to-business

Family-owned McMullen Ford adapts business model to accommodate customers during pandemic

  • Updated

McMullen Ford is a three-generation family-owned business, making it the oldest family-owned Ford dealership in the metro. The company began in 1980 when the McMullen family purchased it from Whittaker Ford. Over the years, the dealership expanded, most recently in 2015 with an 8,500-square-foot expansion project. Last year, the dealership celebrated its 40th anniversary.

+11
Stocks open higher on Wall Street as Big Tech regains ground
National News

Stocks open higher on Wall Street as Big Tech regains ground

  • Updated

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the S&P 500 since February. Big Tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, which had posted some of the bigger losses this week, were rising in the early going Thursday. the S&P 500 added 0.8% in the first few minutes of trading while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.3%. Investors got some mixed news on the economy, a larger-than-expected climb in producer prices last month but also a drop in weekly unemployment claims to the lowest level since the pandemic began. Treasury yields fell.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert