Children's Square to hold metro-wide job fair at hotel near Eppley Airfield

Children’s Square USA will hold a “New Year, New Career” hiring event for a variety of positions.
The career fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Candlewood Suites Omaha Airport, 2601 Abbott Drive in Omaha.
Staff members will hold open interviews for direct care, paraprofessional, case manager, therapy, nursing and foster care positions.
Children’s Square offers on-site childcare, benefits, tuition assistance and sign-on bonuses (for selected positions.) Dress is casual and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit childrenssquare.org, linkedin.com/company/children’s-square-usa or call 712-828-7435.