Pottawattamie County Conservation to host Mt. Crescent job fair

With winter fast approaching, Pottawattamie County Conservation is looking ahead to ski season. Mt. Crescent is set to open in mid-December, and the department is accepting applications to fill a variety of seasonal positions.

“We have roughly 60 opportunities available for people looking for seasonal work,” Conservation Executive Director Mark Shoemaker said in a press release. “We’re looking forward to getting our team in place for the upcoming season.”

To help staff the ski area, the conservation department is holding a job fair at Mt. Crescent on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applicants will have the opportunity to look over several roles, including concessions, guest services, maintenance and the rental shop.

There are age requirements for some of the positions, from 14 years old to 18. Background checks and drug screens will be included as part of the hiring process.

With the number of available positions exceeding the county’s normal staffing, Mt. Crescent has created a unique hiring situation, according to the county’s human resources director, Jana Lemrick.

“We’re excited about the possibilities for employment this offers so many people,” Lemrick said. “Our staff will be on-hand during the job fair to answer any questions and help guide quality applicants towards roles that best suit their skills. It’ll be a fun event.”

The Mt. Crescent Ski Area offers runs of varying difficulty for skiing, snowboarding and sledding. The natural slopes and man-made snow ensure a 100% chance of downhill activities every winter. The facility is equipped with two chair lifts, and is tucked away in the scenic Loess Hills. Open season is partially dictated by local weather patterns, but Shoemaker expects Mt. Crescent to run from December 2022 to March 2023.

To view job descriptions and age requirements of available positions, visit pottcounty-ia.gov/jobs.