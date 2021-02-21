Family, Inc. strives to create healthy workplace for employees, wins award

We partnered with 712 and did farmers market bucks,” Kolakowski said. “So our organization prepaid for some dollars that team members who submitted could get and earn by submitting recipes and then go to the farmers market and spend those dollars.”

This promoted healthy eating because this gave employees access to fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as supporting another organization in Council Bluffs.

Other things the company has done is having a water drinking challenge and given employees time off to go and vote.

Another local area that won was Cass County for the Healthy Hometown award.

Kolakowski said there isn’t a plan right now on what to use the money for, but it will be up to the wellness committee what it’s used for. She continued to say it will be used to continue keeping the workplace and healthy environment.

“We are really proud to have this award,” Kolakowski said. “We know our employees are our greatest asset, so it’s our top priority to keep them healthy and well so they can be at their best to serve others.”

