Farmers, advocacy groups push Deere for 'right to repair' their tractors

A new report says dealership consolidation and repair restrictions by companies like Deere & Company are making it increasingly difficult for farmers to fix their own equipment.

Right to Repair Campaign Director Kevin O’Reilly and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, a consumer-advocacy group, released a report Thursday analyzing the number and location of agriculture equipment dealership chains from John Deere, Case IH, AGCO and Kubota to see how dealership consolidation affects farmers’ access to different dealers.

The report found dealership consolidation — in which Deere is the leader of the pack — takes away farmers’ choice in who they want to work with on repairs. This, paired with restrictions on who can access information and tools to fix equipment, makes it increasingly difficult for farmers to get machinery working again in a timely, cost-effective manner, according to the report.

Enacting right-to-repair rules — like those included in a bill introduced to the Illinois House of Representatives — would ensure farmers and other companies have access to the information and tools necessary to maintain their machinery, allowing farmers to find the dealership that works best for them, or fix the problem themselves, according to the advocacy groups.

Asked how Deere & Company is addressing the right-to-repair effort during its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, CEO John May said Deere “supports a customer’s right to safely maintain,” diagnose and repair Deere’s fleet of increasingly technologically-advanced and connected equipment.

“However, we do not support the right to modify embedded software,” May said. “So we’re going to do everything we can to provide the tools, information and manuals needed for our customers to work on their machines.

Multiple class-action complaints have been filed against Deere, alleging the company has monopolized the repair service market with onboard computers called engine control units, of which the software and tools necessary to fix are inaccessible to farmers and non-Deere repair shops.

Deere & Company Director of Strategic Public Relations Jennifer Hartmann said the company offers parts, tools and information guides in different forms, along with remote access for technicians and systems that can alert customers of issues.

“John Deere does not support the right to modify embedded software due to the risks associated with the safe operation of equipment, emissions compliance and engine performance,” Hartmann said. “We remain committed to providing innovative solutions that support our customers’ needs.”

According to Thursday’s report, 82% of Deere’s 1,357 dealerships are part of a large chain, which include seven or more locations.

The report included interviews with farmers across the U.S., who spoke about having to drive across county and state lines to find a dealership other than the closest chain, and passing independent mechanics along the way.

Right-to-repair policies would give independent dealers and Deere’s competition access to parts, software and information that would let them repair Deere equipment. The report stated that if all dealerships and mechanics took advantage of the policies, the number of repair options in Illinois would at least double.

“These reforms would enable dealerships to access materials to repair all agricultural equipment, regardless of the color of the paint on the hood,” David Lee with U.S. Public Interest Research Group said at a news conference.

In July 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order calling on the Federal Trade Commission to create rules that ban technology manufacturers from suing independent repair stores and impede customers in their efforts to repair their own items. A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate earlier this month would “make available certain documentation, parts, software, and tools with respect to electronics-enabled implements of agriculture, and for other purposes.”