FDA suspends signup in cancer drug trials due to initial findings in one

The FDA has suspended enrollment in ongoing clinical trials of the cancer drug Ukoniq while the agency reviews initial findings in the UNITY clinical trial.

Ukoniq (umbralisib) is approved to treat two types of lymphomas, which are cancers that affect the body’s immune system.

The FDA determined that initial findings from the UNITY trial evaluating Ukoniq to treat a related type of cancer found a possible increased risk of death in patients taking the medicine. Because of the seriousness of this safety concern and the similarities between the two types of cancer for which this drug is approved and the type of cancer studied in the clinical trial, the FDA is alerting patients and health care professionals that the FDA is re-evaluating this risk against the benefits of Ukoniq for its approved uses.

The FDA is continuing to evaluate results from the UNITY trial and may hold a public meeting to discuss these findings and explore the continued marketing of Ukoniq. The FDA will communicate its final conclusions and recommendations when the FDA has completed the review or has more has more information to share.

Ukoniq is a prescription medicine approved to treat adults with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) when the disease has returned or did not respond to prior treatment with at least one specific type of medicine. Ukoniq is also approved to treat adults with follicular lymphoma (FL) when the disease has returned or did not respond to at least three prior treatments.

The FDA recommends that health care professionals review patients’ progress on Ukoniq and discuss with them the risks and benefits of continuing Ukoniq in the context of other available treatments.

Patients are advised to talk to their health care professionals about the risks and benefits of Ukoniq or any concerns they may have, including about possible alternative treatments.

Health professionals and patients are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting program.

To submit an online report, go to bit.ly/3L5aEBj and complete the report.

To use a paper form, download the form at bit.ly/3IZ3Jb1 or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the form or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178.

