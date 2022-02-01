First Interstate, Great Western holding companies complete merger

On Tuesday, First Interstate BancSystem Inc., parent company of First Interstate Bank, and Great Western Bancorp Inc., parent company of Great Western Bank, completed a merger, according to a press release from First Interstate.

All Great Western branches will continue to operate under the Great Western Bank name as a division of First Interstate until May, when they will be branded as First Interstate branches. First Interstate’s headquarters will remain in Billings, Montana.

“This is an historic day for our 54-year-old company,” said Kevin Riley, First Interstate president and CEO. “We are excited for this partnership with Great Western and believe our expansion into this new footprint will continue to build shareholder value over the long term. As a result of this transaction, First Interstate truly becomes the premier community banking franchise in the West.”

Immediately following the closing, Great Western was merged with and into First Interstate Bank. The conversion of bank systems and branches is expected to occur in May. After this conversion, Great Western Bank branches will be branded as First Interstate Bank branches.

Karlyn Knieriem and Scott Erkonen will join the combined holding company as chief risk officer and chief information officer, respectively. In addition, five directors from GWB have joined the combined holding company’s board of directors, effective immediately: James Brannen, Frances Grieb, Thomas Henning, Stephen Lacy and Daniel Rykhus.

Over the coming months, First Interstate will provide Great Western clients with comprehensive information relating to the conversion of their accounts in May. Until then, clients will continue to be served through their respective branches, websites and mobile apps.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.