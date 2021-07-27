 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Sundel Plaza site will be future home of car wash
0 comments
top story

Former Sundel Plaza site will be future home of car wash

{{featured_button_text}}

The former Sundel Plaza has been slated for demolition to make way for a new business.

The shopping center property at 2201 W. Broadway has been purchased by Club Car Wash, which will build one of its locations there, according to Brandon Garrett, Council Bluffs director of community development.

“They’re purchasing the entire block,” Garrett said. “They’re going to totally demolish everything.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Club Car Wash plans to build on the north half of the block and set the south half aside for future development, he said. That parcel will be a “prime redevelopment site” for apartments or a mixed-use area, he said. He noted that it is just a block from Cochran Park (which is currently being upgraded), a couple blocks from Edison Elementary School and three blocks from Thomas Jefferson High School.

The name of the business, based in Arnold, Missouri, reflects the chain’s emphasis on memberships, although customers can also purchase a single wash, according to its website. Club Car Wash also offers prepaid cards and an app. Its facilities offer vehicle prep, various levels of washes, free vacuum use and microfiber towels. A second set of membership levels are available for businesses that have six or more vehicles.

Club Car Wash also collaborates with local nonprofit, school, youth sports and youth activity groups on fundraising. Organizations sell Elite coupon cards over a 30-day period in accordance with a signed agreement in exchange for a percentage of the profits.

Club Car Wash was founded in 2006 in Columbia, Missouri as Tiger Express Wash and rebranded itself as Club Car Wash in early 2019, its website states. It now has 44-plus locations in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. The owner and chief executive officer is Rollie Bartels.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Delta Variant Surges as Covid-19 Vaccine Myths Spread

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert