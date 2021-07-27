Former Sundel Plaza site will be future home of car wash

The former Sundel Plaza has been slated for demolition to make way for a new business.

The shopping center property at 2201 W. Broadway has been purchased by Club Car Wash, which will build one of its locations there, according to Brandon Garrett, Council Bluffs director of community development.

“They’re purchasing the entire block,” Garrett said. “They’re going to totally demolish everything.”

Club Car Wash plans to build on the north half of the block and set the south half aside for future development, he said. That parcel will be a “prime redevelopment site” for apartments or a mixed-use area, he said. He noted that it is just a block from Cochran Park (which is currently being upgraded), a couple blocks from Edison Elementary School and three blocks from Thomas Jefferson High School.

The name of the business, based in Arnold, Missouri, reflects the chain’s emphasis on memberships, although customers can also purchase a single wash, according to its website. Club Car Wash also offers prepaid cards and an app. Its facilities offer vehicle prep, various levels of washes, free vacuum use and microfiber towels. A second set of membership levels are available for businesses that have six or more vehicles.